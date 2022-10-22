Warner Robins City Council approves to place speed cameras in school districts

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Warner Robins is taking steps to ensure the safety of its students. The city is adding speeding cameras in school zones.

City Council voted on Monday, to place speeding cameras in three school zones within the city limits.

The cameras will go around Warner Robins High, Northside High and Lake Joy Primary School.

Warner Robins Mayor, LaRhonda Patrick, says the goal of the cameras is to increase safety for students.

“We are a smart city,” she said. “Warner Robins is officially a Georgia smart community. So we are utilizing technology to help us expand and enhance the safety in our city, and our children are no exception to that rule.”

Mayor Patrick says the city is working with the Houston County School District to install the cameras. The cameras should be in place by January.