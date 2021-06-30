Some fuel outages possible, high holiday gas prices

(CNN)- Nearly 48-million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday weekend.

That’s up nearly 40-percent from last July 4th, reaching near-record levels.

But high gas prices, fuel distribution issues, and rental car woes could put a damper on your holiday spirit.

Jeanette McGee with AAA says there’s pent-up demand, and most trips will be by car.

And those prices at the pump keep going up. A gallon of regular the highest we’ve seen in nearly seven years, with no relief in sight.

“Crude oil continues to increase and with that accounting for more than 50% of the price at the pump, as it goes up, so does the price you pay,” McGee said.

AAA says there could be some gas outages across the country.

It’s not a supply issue. It’s caused by a delay in gas deliveries, thanks to a shortage of fuel truck drivers.

AAA isn’t seeing or expecting market-wide gas outages. McGee added, “the good news is it’s being refueled within 12 to 48 hours and it’s happening sporadically across the country.”

If you’re having trouble getting a rental car or finding they’re more expensive, there’s a reason for that.

A chip shortage that affected the automotive industry caused a lack of production and tighter inventory, which trickled over to the rental car industry as well.

If you’re one of the millions hitting the road, AAA says the most traffic will be found Thursday and Friday.

Your best bet is to leave early or late, and avoid major metropolitan areas between 3 pm to 7 pm, where commuters may mix with holiday travelers.