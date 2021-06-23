Society Garden partners with Satterfield’s to serve food

Society Garden partnered with Satterfield’s Barbecue to serve food.

First, they had to construct a prep kitchen where the food will be kept. As of now, the menu is limited to a few options. The goal though is to expand the food options in the near future.

“They’ll bring it over here to serve it, so we’re really excited about the partnership, excited to be able to offer our customers some good food,” said Brad Evans, Manager of Society Garden.

Food will be served Wednesday’s-Sunday’s from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. They will serve food for an extra hour on Saturday.

Evans says he hopes more people will come out and have fun with the option of food now available.