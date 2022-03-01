Society Garden hosts Mardi Gras event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you didn’t get the chance to travel to New Orleans for Fat Tuesday, you can celebrate in Macon.

Society Garden is hosting a Fat Tuesday event at 6 p.m. Tuesday This is the first time having the event since 2020.

Organizers say they got a positive response after holding the event in 2020 and wanted to bring it back.

“We got some great music tonight, Reggie Trombone Love, he has a lot of New Orleans roots,” owner Brad Evans said. “Of course you have the food truck, some good Cajun food coming and so we’re really excited.”

There is no entrance fee for the event.