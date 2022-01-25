Showers possible Tuesday, staying cool this week



Clouds have been streaming in across Middle Georgia this evening, keeping temperatures mild tonight.

By tomorrow an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will help to bring in some moisture to the area.

Depending on the exact location of that low, we could see some scattered showers.

We are not expecting any thunderstorms, but showers could last into the early afternoon.

A cold front to our north will be sweeping through the area by the evening, clearing our skies and cooling us to the 30s overnight.



High pressure will return to the area for much of the rest of the week, keeping us cool and clear (highs in the mid 50s).

As that high pressure moves east on Thursday we will see a shot of some chilly air, keeping highs in the low 50s for both Thursday and Friday.



By Friday we are watching for the potential of some showers as a cold front moves through.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected regardless of whether we see rain.

The biggest threat with the cold front Friday is the big push of cold air behind it.

Lows Friday night will be dropping into the mid 20s with highs Saturday in the mid 40s.



The weekend will be pretty cold, but by next week we should see a slow warm up.

Most long range models show a warm up into the mid 60s for next week.