Should you wear a mask amid Delta variant surge? Watch doctor’s answer.

To mask or not to mask. It is an increasingly confusing question thanks to the Delta variant, even for the vaccinated.

Photo credit: Pexels

(CNN) Dr. Jonathan Reiner says unvaccinated people should wear masks as the Delta variant continues to spread

across the globe.

DELTA VARIANT CAUSES CONFUSION OVER MASK GUIDANCE

Officials in Los Angeles and Illinois are suggesting even the vaccinated should mask up.

“If you are not vaccinated, then you are in trouble. This is, again, a serious threat and we are seeing it spread among unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy U.S. Surgeon General.

But as the more transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread, the guidance from the CDC, for now, remains the same.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director told NBC, “If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States.”

For parents of young unvaccinated children, Dr. Vivek Murthy U.S. Surgeon General said, “I think it’s very reasonable for parents who are living with kids who are unvaccinated for that member or other family members who are unvaccinated to consider wearing a mask.”

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is accounting for more than a quarter of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Health experts worry the rise and spread of more transmissible variants could make it even harder to reach herd immunity.

New polling shows most U.S. adults who plan to get vaccinated have already done so, with 77-percent of vaccinated adults saying everyone in their household is vaccinated.

75-percent percent of unvaccinated adults said no one they live with is vaccinated.