Severe storms possible Tuesday as Ida moves east

It has been a generally calm day weather-wise in Middle Georgia, as Tropical Depression Ida has been slowly pushing northeast.

The center of Ida remains in Mississippi this evening, with bands of heavy rain situated mainly in Alabama.

Ida will be pushing northeast through the day tomorrow, pushing these bands of heavy rain and strong storms into parts of Georgia.

As far as timing is concerned we will see the first of the main feeder bands in our area during the morning/early afternoon, lasting throughout the day and into the evening.



A few other bands of strong storms will be possible through the day across Middle Georgia.

The final band that could bring a chance of strong/severe storms will push through the area by early morning Wednesday.



As far as the main threat for severe storms, heavy rain is likely, in the form of tropical downpours.

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph in some storms and a spin up tornado will be possible in isolated feeder bands.



The greatest tornado threat will be in the areas labeled a level 2 risk (above), including the I-75 corridor in Middle Georgia.

Any tornadoes that pop up will likely be spin-ups that come down quickly and are typically EF-0 to EF-1 strength.

Regardless, you should have a way to get your severe weather warnings and take shelter if you are under a tornado warning.



Wind gusts will be picking up through the day.

Even if you are not in a storm, expect winds to pick up to around 25 mph, with gusts topping out around 40 mph.



The heaviest rain will be falling mainly in our northwest counties with rain totals ranging from 0.25″ to 3″ in some places.

Flash flooding is not expected, but it is possible in areas that see training rain bands.



The good news is that as Ida moves out, sunshine will be returning to Middle Georgia along with a stretch of dry weather.

Not only will it be dry to end the week, humidity will be much lower, allowing our lows to drop into the 60s.