Severe storms possible Thursday



Rain and storms returned to Middle Georgia this afternoon as we enter a pretty rainy period to end 2021.

More storms are on the way from Alabama overnight, but we are not expecting severe weather until Thursday morning.

A few strong storms will be possible after 3 am in the northern portion of Middle Georgia.

Thursday the line of storms will likely start to stall over our area, keeping the potential for strong storms and adding a chance of flash flooding.

We will be dealing with off and on showers through Thursday evening before we finally start to dry out Friday afternoon.



As far as severe weather is concerned, we are looking at damaging winds as the main threat.

Isolated, brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out with storms Thursday.

Heavy rain will be possible as well, with flash flooding expected where we see that line of storms stalling.



Saturday will likely bring a soggy day for many of us, but the threat for severe weather will be possible as well.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the southeast by Saturday night that will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially severe storms.

Rainfall should be moving out of Middle Georgia by around lunchtime Sunday.

Behind the front we will see a big change in our weather, to cold and dry conditions.



Next week will bring some much quieter weather to Middle Georgia with highs around normal for this time of year.

Our lows will be dropping back to the 20s and 30s for next week as well, so be sure to dig out that winter gear sometime this weekend.