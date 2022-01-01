Severe storms possible Sunday morning



A strong cold front will be moving into Middle Georgia through the overnight hours tonight and into Sunday morning.

The line will be coming in with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

This places much of the area under a level 1 threat for severe weather for the morning hours Sunday.

Timing for these storms will be after 5 am and we could see the threat for storms lingering through the afternoon.

We are also going to see the threat for some flash flooding as storms push through and linger through the afternoon.

The image above is a weather model depiction of around 7am Sunday as the line moves through.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings, especially one that will wake you up.

Aaron will be in the studio keeping you updated as the line of storms moves through tomorrow.