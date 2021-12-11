Severe storms possible Saturday evening



It has been dreary day in Middle Georgia with fog, drizzle, and some cool conditions for most of the day.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of the area through 6am Saturday.

Make sure you slow down and turn on your low beams if you are driving this evening.

Tomorrow brings our next chance for severe weather as a cold front approaches the area.

The good news for Middle Georgia is that the system should be losing some of its intensity as it pushes closer to the area.



Main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has northern portions of Middle Georgia under a level 1 threat, which while it is a low end threat, still warrants some mention.



Timing for the system based on current forecast models would bring the line in around 5pm.

That timeline could move a few hours depending on how it is impacted by the environment just to our west.

Once the main line pushes through the severe threat will be over and rain will hang around for a bit.

Tomorrow evening make sure you have a way to get your severe weather warnings.



Sunday will bring a return of temperatures that are around normal for this time of year, as well as a start to dry weather.

Clear skies will be hanging around for much of next week with a warm up into the 70s by the middle of the week.