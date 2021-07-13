Senators seek Medicaid-like plan to cover holdout states

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Democratic U.S. senators from states that have refused to expand Medicaid want the federal government to set up a mirror plan to provide health insurance coverage to people in those states.

Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin are introducing the bill on Monday. They spoke to The Associated Press about the plan.

Democrats are pushing for a coverage expansion in upcoming legislation. President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul envisioned states would expand Medicaid programs to cover many poorer adults. But 12 conservative states have balked and a voter-approved expansion in Missouri is in limbo.