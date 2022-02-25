Senator Jon Ossoff reacts to Russia-Ukraine conflict

"I just want to take a moment to express my heartfelt sorrow for the innocent people of Ukraine who are enduring a brutal military assault," Senator Ossoff said. "All of the women, and children, and men who face this violence and brutality unprovoked."

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Lawmakers from Georgia are addressing the situation happening between Russia and Ukraine.

While visiting Middle Georgia Thursday, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced he’s meeting with the Secretary of State, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior federal officials Thursday night.

The goal is to get the latest updates on the situation. While visiting, he shared his thoughts on the deadly conflict.

Senator Ossoff was in Fort Valley addressing the need to expand rural healthcare.