Senator Jon Ossoff working to expand rural clinic in Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — CareConnect in Fort Valley opened five years ago, and the CEO and Clinical Director, Dr. Ajay Gehlot, says the number of patients has doubled in the last two years.

“When we opened the office, we didn’t expect (it),” he said. “That’s why we started small.”

Dr. Gehlot says the location sees more than 1,000 patients a month, and there are only two providers at any given time, so he decided to reach out to Senator Jon Ossoff to see if he could help the clinic expand.

“Sometimes we have so much patients coming to seek care that they have to wait outside,” he said. “There’s no place in the waiting room for them to get in.”

CareConnect in Fort Valley is the smallest of 42 CareConnect facilities and has just three exam rooms. According to Dr. Gehlot, there aren’t enough exam rooms to treat the amount of patients they’ve seen in the last two years.

Senator Ossoff is working to get funding to help expand CareConnect in Fort Valley so the facility can treat more patients.

“I’m launching this effort to expand this facility to allow for more exam rooms, more space for patients to wait for care,” Senator Ossoff explained. “And to work with Dr. Gehlot to add capacity in terms of staff as needed.”

Dr. Gehlot says if Senator Ossoff’s efforts are successful, the local economy will see an impact.

“Anytime we grow, we hire more staff, and that staff comes from the community and they are well paid jobs,” he said.

Senator Ossoff also recognizes issues with the pharmaceutical industry and rising costs of medication.

“I’m working to empower Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for Georgia families and seniors,” Senator Ossoff said. “And also to reduce the cost of insulin.”

Senator Ossoff says this initiative is in the beginning stages, and he’ll update the community as things progress.