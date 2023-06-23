Sen. Warnock introduces plan to address aviation job creation

The legislation is aimed at helping recruit and train pilots, aviation manufacturing workers, and mechanics.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock wants to address the nation’s aviation workforce shortage, and he says it starts with Georgia.

The Georgia Democrat is introducing a legislative package to address the aviation industry’s workforce shortage and the need for more training and recruitment. The legislation is aimed at helping recruit and train pilots, aviation manufacturing workers, and mechanics.

“America has a worker shortage problem, particularly in aviation,” said Senator Warnock. “The current aviation workforce shortage is not only a challenge to confront, but an opportunity to seize by investing in the next generation of aviation workers—and I believe the entire education system has an important role to play in getting it done.”

In an interview with 41NBC, Warnock says development starts with getting more people access to training and educational programs like the one at Middle Georgia State University’s School of Aviation in Eastman.

In February 2023, MGA’s Eastman campus received two million dollars in congressional funds to expand its aviation program. Improvements include modernizing the school’s flight simulators and provides students with better training technology.

According to Senator Warnock’s office, the bill also aims to do the following:

Reduce the costs and barriers to training and education

Improve career and training access

Support equity and inclusion in the training pipeline

“Now is the time to act to revitalize the industry and support a modern and representative workforce, and to showcase to young Georgians the career options available for good-paying jobs in a critical sector of our economy,” said Senator Warnock.

For more information on Senator Warnock’s new aviation package, click here.