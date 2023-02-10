Sen. Jon Ossoff announces expansion of aviation workforce training at Middle Georgia State University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff made a stop at Middle Georgia State University’s Macon campus on Friday to announce the expansion of aviation workforce training to the MGA’s School of Aviation in Eastman.

“The way this will help me is I already have the knowledge as far as the system and how it works, and this is basically what the airlines operate on,” aviation student Patrick Johnny said. “Once I go on to graduation and go into a professional career, I will already have the knowledge where I won’t lack in that area.”

Senator Ossoff says the investment modernizes the school’s flight simulators and provides students with better training technology. He says the new simulator will strengthen Georgia’s workforce in the aviation field.

“We want every young person in the state of Georgia who has a passion to pursue a career in aviation, whether as a pilot, an A&P (Airframe and/or Powerplant) mechanic, an air traffic controller or involvement in management of commercial aviation, to have that opportunity,” Senator Ossoff said.

Dean of the School of Aviation at MGA’s Eastman campus, Adon Clark, says the bipartisan support from Congress and the new resources will give the program the ability to soar to new heights.

“We’re a great program on the state level, but on the national level as well, so to get that support from Senator Ossoff’s office has been tremendous for us,” he said.” think it shows the confidence that he and state leadership have in our university.”

Middle Georgia State University says the new simulator is a welcome addition to the aviation program and that it will help students prepare for successful careers in the industry.