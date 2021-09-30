Second phase of upgrades to Lake Tobesofkee is complete

Macon-Bibb residents can now have some fun on four new pickle ball courts added to Sandy beach.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb had a lot to celebrate Thursday morning, as phase two of renovations to Lake Tobesofkee are now complete.

“I have church teams coming out to play on the pickle ball courts, and other people play it, and even people come from the home owners across the lake that come by boat to come over and play pickleball,” said Donald Brucewell, Director of Lake Tobesofkee. He says Pickle ball has become a popular sport in Macon.

The first phase of renovations were completed in March. The total for all renovations cost $1.1 million dollars, which was paid for with the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

There is now four new pickle ball courts, a new indoor pavilion and three renovated pavilions at Sandy Beach.

Olivia Walter, an Ambassador for the Macon Pickle Ball Association, says adding the courts will bring more people out.

“It’s another way to build the community of both pickle ball and Macon-Bibb. It will help get people together and playing together.”

Commissioner Raymond Wilder hopes the improvements will serve as an attraction for people across Middle Georgia.

“It’s been brought to life, and one of the prettiest beaches out here. It’s very clean and it’s going to be very enjoyable for all of Macon-Bibb and travelers coming from all over the country.”

Along with the new additions, Commissioner Wilder says you have a great view to look at if you just want to go out and relax. “It has a lot to offer. Just remember it’s open to all.”