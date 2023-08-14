Scorching hot temperatures and isolated storms stick around the rest of the day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat indexes in excess of 105 degrees and a few storms are likely for the remainder of the day.

The Rest of the Evening

Cloud cover is thickening around parts of Middle Georgia rolling into the evening. A lot of these are associated with afternoon storms. Isolated storms will remain possible through the rest of today and into tonight. These should be short lived and non-severe. A Level 0 risk exists for the entirety of Middle Georgia today. Expect heat indexes to stay in the triple digits until the sun sets this evening; then things should cool off a bit. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm or two will be possible overnight.

Tomorrow and Beyond

A cold front will pass through Middle Georgia over the back half of tomorrow however a few isolated showers will be possible in the morning ahead of the front as well. Expect ample cloud cover early to give way to a sunny afternoon before storms take over in the evening. A Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather is out ahead of Tuesday’s cold front for the entirety of Middle Georgia. The possibility of a Level 2 “Slight” risk tomorrow cannot be ruled out, however. Primary threats will be some strong wind gusts or small hail. Storms will likely be scattered in nature over the back half of the day and into the overnight hours.

Aside from storms tomorrow afternoon highs will reach into the upper 90s with heat indexes again likely between 105-110F. Overnight conditions will be a lot drier however thanks to the passing cold front. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph will drop overnight lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s, resulting in a much drier start to Wednesday morning. Plenty of sun will follow the rest of the week.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).