Scattered storms to move through Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain coverage increases Wednesday as temperatures stay in the low 90’s.

TODAY.

More clouds and better rain coverage will keep temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this afternoon. Showers and storms will become scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. Even as we head into the nighttime hours I expect isolated downpours to continue. A mostly cloudy sky along with temperatures in the low and middle 70’s are expected overnight.

TOMORROW.

Thursday will be a return to isolated shower and storm coverage across Middle Georgia. Temperatures during the afternoon will top out in the low 90’s before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Elevated rain chances return for the final day of the week. As we head into the weekend we will be dodging afternoon and evening showers and storms. Neither weekend day will be a washout but it would not be a bad idea to have a backup plan for any outdoor activities that you may have. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 90’s through the weekend.

