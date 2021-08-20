Scattered storms stick around Friday

Pop up storms helped to cool many of us down this afternoon across Middle Georgia, and we will likely see more rounds of afternoon storms through the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies will keep us a bit cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

Once again during the afternoon we will see pop up showers and storms across the area.



Saturday and Sunday will bring more rounds of showers and storms, but I’m not expecting a total rain out.

Highs over the weekend will be warming into the 90s, with some areas getting as warm as mid 90s.



No big changes will coming to our forecast for next week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with more summertime heat through the week.