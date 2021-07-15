Scattered storms return Thursday

Not many surprises in the forecast for the rest of the week if you have been around for the past few days.

We will be warming into the 90s once again tomorrow with high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be popping up during the afternoon hours tomorrow, brining heavy rain and lightning.

This trend of afternoon storms will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.



By the end of the weekend a cold front will slowly approach the southeast, increasing our rain chances.

By Monday we will be seeing more rain through the day, including some thunderstorms as well.



Next week will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, mostly due to the rain and clouds.