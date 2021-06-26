Scattered storms return for the weekend

Our last dry day for a while is ending across Middle Georgia, as humidity slowly works its way back into the area.

Through the day tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure will continue to break down, which will allow for pop up showers and storms to form across the southeast.

Although we could see a few strong storms, widespread severe weather is not expected this weekend.

Sunday will be a repeat of the Saturday forecast with continuing heat and storm chances.



Humidity will be sticking around for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

There won’t be any huge pattern changes next week with afternoon storms and highs in the 80s and 90s.



As we head towards the end of next week a cold front will be approaching the area.

Storm chances will be increasing as the cold front gets closer, with the best chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.



Although the 7 day forecast looks pretty stormy, most of the storms will be popping up during the afternoon.

Rainfall totals through the week will range from 0.5″-1.5″.