Scattered storms possible Wednesday



We have kept our summertime pattern going today with showers and storms that started this morning, continuing through the evening.

Tomorrow will bring a similar forecast to the area, with few showers possible in the morning, before storms pop up during the afternoon.

Highs will be contingent on when the rain moves through, but generally expect 80s/90s.



Thursday a cold front will approach the southeast from the Ohio Valley.

Unfortunately for us, this front won’t push all the way through our area.

This means we are still expecting heat, humidity, and scattered storms to continue (at least through Friday).



The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia under a level 1 threat Thursday.

Storms could contain damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.



Storm chances will continue Friday as well with highs in the low 90s.

Enjoy the “cooler” weather Friday, because for the weekend we will see high pressure return along with mid 90s.

A few showers and storms will be possible each day through Tuesday, but coverage should be considerably less than this week.