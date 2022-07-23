Scattered storms possible this weekend



A few storms moved through Middle Georgia this afternoon, bringing some cooling and cloud cover to the area.

Overnight, clouds will start to clear, and lows will be falling into the mid and low 70s.

Saturday will be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and highs warming into the low and mid 90s.

By the afternoon showers and storms will once again be popping up and lingering into the evening.



Sunday will pretty much be a rinse and repeat (literally) with highs around normal (mid 90s) and scattered afternoon storms.

Humidity will be staying high through the weekend, so expect “feels like” temps to warm into the 100s.



Showers and storms will stay possible through the week next week.

Right now it looks like we won’t see much of a change in that pattern at least until the end of next weekend.