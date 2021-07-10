Scattered storms and heat stick around for the weekend

After a hot day with scattered storms, we are not expecting much of a change for the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be warming to the mid and low 90s, but humidity continues to stay high.

Storms will be popping up mainly during the afternoon hours this weekend, so make sure you are keeping an eye on the skies if you are outdoors.



There won’t be much of a change in the forecast as we head into next week.

Rain and storms will continue to be possible each afternoon, because tropical and gulf moisture will be hanging out for a while.

Widespread severe weather isn’t expected any of the next 7 days, but a few storm could be strong.



Highs for the next 7 days stay stuck in the 90s, with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s.

Right now it doesn’t look like there will be much to budge the moisture, so make sure you have an umbrella as you head out each day.