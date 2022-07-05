Scattered storms and heat continue this week



Scattered showers and storms have ruined fireworks for some across Middle Georgia this evening.

Expect to see these storms hang around for a bit tonight, before giving way to some patchy fog by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring another hot day to the area with partly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon storms.

This trend of heat, humidity, and thunderstorms will continue through the week.



Heat index values during the late afternoon/evening will continue to be pretty uncomfortable for much of the area.

Right now we are forecasting “feels like” temps to around 105° for much of the area each afternoon.

Any storms that pop up during the afternoon will help to cool us down.



We will be hanging out in a pretty standard summertime pattern for the rest of the week.

Highs will be just a bit warmer than normal each day this week with a chance for showers and storms each day.

By next week we will start to see a slight cool down, but the humidity is here to stay for a while.