Scattered storms and heat continue this week

Cecilia Reeves,

Scattered showers and storms have ruined fireworks for some across Middle Georgia this evening.

Expect to see these storms hang around for a bit tonight, before giving way to some patchy fog by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring another hot day to the area with partly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon storms.

This trend of heat, humidity, and thunderstorms will continue through the week.
Heat index values during the late afternoon/evening will continue to be pretty uncomfortable for much of the area.

Right now we are forecasting “feels like” temps to around 105° for much of the area each afternoon.

Any storms that pop up during the afternoon will help to cool us down.
We will be hanging out in a pretty standard summertime pattern for the rest of the week.

Highs will be just a bit warmer than normal each day this week with a chance for showers and storms each day.

By next week we will start to see a slight cool down, but the humidity is here to stay for a while.

