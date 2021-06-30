Scattered showers return Wednesday

Our summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms will be continuing through much of this week thanks to a tropical air mass.

High humidity will be sticking around for Wednesday as well as highs in the 90s.

Once again, easterly winds will help to bring in showers and storms from the coast that will reach our area by the afternoon and evening.



A cold front will begin approaching our area for the end of the week, increasing our rain chances through the end of the week.

Friday looks like day of off and on heavy rain with some cooler temperatures, topping out in the mid 80s.

Although thunderstorms are possible with this cold front, widespread severe storms are not expected.

This cold front will be passing through the area Saturday, bringing an end to our rain chances for Sunday.



Rainfall totals between now and the weekend will be between 0.75″ and 2″ depending on where we see individual storms.



The good news for most of Middle Georgia is that the 4th of July will be mostly dry behind the cold front.

It is also very possible that we could see some lower humidity as well (hooray!).

Scattered showers and storms will be returning to start next week as well, so let’s just be grateful for a mostly dry Sunday.