Scattered showers return Tuesday, Elsa brings rain Wednesday

Clouds pushed into Middle Georgia this afternoon as a few showers helped cool off southern parts of the area.

A stationary boundary to our south will slowly bring in some better rain chances by late tomorrow afternoon.

Although it won’t be associated with the tropical storm, we could see some heavy rain in storms that pop up.



The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center puts Elsa making landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a tropical storm.

Through the day Wednesday, Elsa will be moving across southeast Georgia, generally moving toward South Carolina.



Based on the current track, most of what Middle Georgia will be dealing with are the outer bands of the storm.

The good news is that we are going to be on the “good side”, which means that the threat for tornadoes is very low Wednesday and Thursday at Elsa moves out.



Heavy rain, however, is going to be a possibility in any bands that set up, bringing storms and tropical downpours.

Flooding is not expected, especially with the dry weekend we just had.



As far as winds are concerned, it all dependent on how close we get to the center of circulation.

The latest models suggest that some areas, nearest the center, could see wind gusts up to 35 mph.



Behind Elsa, our weather will remain unsettled, with likely rain chances continuing through the end of the week.

By the weekend scattered storms will be sticking around as high temps warm to the mid and low 90s.