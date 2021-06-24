Scattered showers return Thursday

Cecilia Reeves,
Sunshine and lower humidity was the name of the weather game today, but that will be changing through the rest of the week.

A stationary boundary to our south will continue to hang around, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the next few days.

We will also be seeing an increase in humidity as we head towards the weekend.
Highs both tomorrow and Friday will be warm, in the 80s and 90s, with heat index values just a bit warmer.

Pop up showers and storms will be moving in from the east on Friday afternoon along with more tropical humidity.
No big changes are expected for the weekend, with more pop up storms expected both Saturday and Sunday.

It might be a good idea to have a plan b for any outdoor weekend activities.
Although we are still pretty far out, next week looks like we will be continuing our trend of afternoon storms as well as heat and humidity.

