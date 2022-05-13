Scattered showers possible Friday



A few showers have started to push into Middle Georgia this evening as an area of low pressure moves closer.

Cloud cover, as well as showers and storms will be increasing starting Friday morning.

Scattered showers will be possible through the day Friday, but severe weather is not expected.

The rain and cloud cover keeps our highs cooler than normal for the day, with most of us staying in the 70s.

This rainy weather won’t be sticking around for long, and sunshine returns for Saturday, as well as highs in the mid 80s.

By Sunday we will be starting our next big warm up, with highs in the 90s.

A cold front will also be approaching the area, bringing a chance for showers and storms.

Rain totals don’t look too impressive Sunday, but with how dry it has been, we could use any of the rain.

As the front gets closer to the area, it will be weakening (Sunday into Monday), leaving us with just a slight chance for a shower Monday.



The big story for next week will be the heat that moves in behind that front.

Highs will be warming into the mid 90s through the middle of the week, with plentiful sunshine.

By Thursday a chance for rain comes back into the forecast, but that won’t necessarily help to cool us down.

Let’s hope the models are just getting a little too excited for summer.