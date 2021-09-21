Scattered showers expected once again as warm front moves through GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-Humidity and heat are returning to the Peach State ahead of a cold front.

Today

This morning had a more pleasant start than yesterday, but that’s not saying a lot. Cloudy skies still blanket the majority of the Peach State heading into the middle of the week. However the wettest part of the week looks to be over. The warm front passing through will warm temperatures up this afternoon, but it’s also bringing a lot of moisture with it. Numerous scattered showers will fire up during the lunchtime hours today and continue through the evening. For the most part, the rain will be light to moderate, and may help cool a few areas off. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but not quite summer hot, topping off in the lower to mid 80s around Middle GA. Some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds during the afternoon as well, however those clouds will fill back in overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s, and a few showers will hang around into tomorrow morning as well.

Tomorrow: The First Day of Fall

That’s right. September 22nd is the Autumnal Equinox this year, where both night and day are 12 hours. Continuing the trend we have seen in Middle GA the past several days, cloud cover will again be abundant. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than this afternoon because of it, and storms will move through during the afternoon hours cooling things more. The wind will be a bit more noticeable tomorrow afternoon as it shifts from the southwest to the northwest. The southwest wind is bringing warm and moist air to GA from the Gulf of Mexico, continuing to fuel the rain potential. During the afternoon a cold front will move into the Peach State from the northwest, bringing a line of thunderstorms. As it passes, the wind will shift to the northwest with gusts over 20mph, bringing in cold, dry air that will rapidly begin to clear the messy weather out. Clear skies will remain overnight with the northwest wind, and temperatures around Middle GA will fall into the lower 50s.

Thursday and Beyond

With the passing of the cold front Georgia will get its first taste of fall. While temperatures aren’t going to necessarily be “cool”, they will most certainly feel more like fall than what has been experienced in recent weeks. Highs will top off in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon under sunny skies. Wind will remain out of the northwest, however the gusts shouldn’t be as powerful as when the cold front first pushes through. The clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures falling again into the lower 50s. This pattern will carry on into the weekend with a gradual warming trend with temperatures both high and low.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).