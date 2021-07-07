Sandersville 11-year-old charged with 3 counts of arson

The juvenile is being held in a state juvenile facility.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 11-year-old is charged with three counts of arson after three recent fires.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran wrote on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page that the charges are a result of a Park Avenue apartment fire in Sandersville on July 1 and two separate fires on July 4 in Bartow.

The juvenile is being held in a state juvenile facility awaiting a hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court.

“I appreciate the cooperation between the Washington County Fire Fighters, State Fire Marshal’s Office and collaboration of local law enforcement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Sandersville Police Department with bringing this case to a resolution in a timely manner,” Cochran wrote.

