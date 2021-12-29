Ryland Environmental taking over Macon-Bibb’s solid waste collection starting Monday, January 3

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ryland Environmental will take over Macon-Bibb’s solid waste collection services (trash, recycling, yard debris and bulk waste) on Monday, January 3.

That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release, which says every house in the county should begin using the new carts that day.

You’re asked to place your old, empty cards on the curb on your collection days for Advanced Disposal/Waste Management to retrieve it.

“It will take several weeks for all of the carts to be collected,” the release said.

Trash collection days will not change, except for the southern part of the county, which will shift back to Monday. That was that part of the county’s collection day until this past summer.

Recycling and yard/bulk waste collection will happen on alternating weeks. See the attached calendar for that schedule. Yellow weeks are for recycling and red weeks are for yard debris and bulk waste.

“We have crews still delivering the new carts,” Ryland Environmental Managing Partner James Lanier said. “And we are on schedule to having them all on the curb in time for them to be used next week.

Lanier says more than 40,000 carts have been delivered.

“We are working hard to have this be as smooth of a transition as possible,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we’ve gone through this major change,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “It certainly hasn’t been easy because this is a service people expect, but I’m sure you’ll see a difference moving forward.”

For tips and best practices on how items should be placed on the curb, use an interactive map to determine your collection day, and more, visit https://sw.maconbibb.us/ryland/.

