Rosa Taylor Elementary holds Character Con to promote reading

Students dressed up as their favorite character from a book.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Students at Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon, got into character Friday morning.

The students participated in Character Con, where they dressed up as their favorite character from a book.

Instead of showing off their costumes inside this year, they had a parade outside. Family members were there to cheer them on. The parade was part of the schools PBIS program and a way to celebrate literacy.

“Reading is a life long process, it’s not something that you only do as a child, but it can put you on an adventure, it can make your path greater and it infuses what they want to do in their future,” said Principal Lashonda Gilbert.

Students in the parade also held books representing their characters.

The school says the Character Con Parade was a success when it comes to promoting literacy.