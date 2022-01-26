Rock N’ Roll Sushi makes its way to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s first-ever Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi is scheduled to open sometime in March or April. Rock ‘n’ Roll sushi is not like any other sushi restaurant. According to owner Alisa Prussia, with its fun and upbeat ambiance, this restaurant is guaranteed to satisfy sushi and music lovers alike.

Prussia says the original restaurant opened in Alabama in 2015. According to the restaurant’s official website, Rock ‘n’ Roll sushi now has franchises all over the Southeast, and even some locations on the West Coast.

Prussia and her husband Tim Prussia already have two locations in the Middle Georgia area, both in Warner Robins. Alisa says she did not have prior experience in the restaurant business beforehand but became very interested after hearing about Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi. Soon after, she and her husband decided to sell their home in California, and move to Georgia with their two kids to set out on this new journey.

“There was something about it that spoke to me, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” says Alisa.

According to Alisa, Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi is also not your typical sushi bar. The menu is full of never-seen-before sushi rolls and other items with an American flare. According to their online menu, some of these dishes include the Spicy Crawfish Roll, Headbanger Shrimp, and the Axl Roll- named after the founders’ son.

This innovative restaurant will be located off Zebulon Road, bringing a new and exciting eatery to Maconites this spring.