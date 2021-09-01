Robins Regional Chamber hosting job fair Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Robins Regional Chamber is hosting a job fair Thursday, September 2.

900 positions are available from 25 different employers. The positions include manufacturing, food processing, food service, administrative and medical.

April Bragg, the Robins Regional Chamber’s President and CEO, says it’s a great opportunity for job seekers to meet potential employers.

“Many employers have sign-on bonuses with the right skill set,” she said. “Some will be hiring on the spot, so make sure you’ve got those resumes, make sure you come ready to interview or ready to schedule an interview.”

The job fair takes place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Houston County Galleria Mall.

If you can’t make it, you can find a complete list of employers from the job fair on the Robins Regional Chamber website.