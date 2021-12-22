Robins Air Force Base to begin retiring E-8 JSTARS fleet

The divestment makes way for four new missions at Robins that align better with the future Air Force design to prepare for near peer threats.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Air Force authorized Air Combat Command and the Georgia Air National Guard will start divesting the E-8 JSTARS fleet at Robins Air Force Base, beginning with four aircrafts in 2022.

The divestment makes way for four new missions at Robins that align better with the future Air Force design to prepare for near peer threats.

There is no plan to reduce manpower as a result of this mission transformation effort. Georgia ANG Guardsmen will retrain to roles in a Battle Management Command and Control Mission, and an Advanced Battle System Family of Systems at Robins.

“This is an exciting time to lead the men and women of the 116th as we welcome new missions,” said Col. Amy Holbeck, 116th Air Control Wing commander. “The successes of our people and the 24 Air Force Outstanding Unit awards we have received give me confidence that we are ready to support future fights and that we will continue our legacy of excellence during this time of great opportunity.”

Active duty Airmen will either be repurposed for the new missions, or will transition to missions at other locations. Personnel from needed career fields will be assigned to Robins to fill remaining positions in support of the new missions.

“As we transition to the future, the Airmen of the 461st ACW will continue to deliver the capabilities of the E-8C platform providing combatant commanders with the command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance they need to make decisions in any operation around the globe,” said Col. Michelle Carns, 461st Air Control Wing commander. “New mission requirements and capabilities are already re-imagining the warfighter’s battlefield, and the men and women of the 461st ACW are poised to provide unrivaled expertise to usher in that vision.”

The movement of these missions is contingent on the completion of appropriate environmental planning, which is estimated to be complete early in 2023.