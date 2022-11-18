Robert ‘Bob’ Lee Dickey II, patriarch of Dickey Farms, dies at 94

Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II, the patriarch of Dickey Farms, died Wednesday.

Robert Dickey II (dignitymemorial.com)

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robert “Bob” Lee Dickey II, the patriarch of Dickey Farms, died Wednesday.

He was 94.

A post on Dickey Farms’ Facebook page Thursday said Dickey died from a “sudden illness” and asked for prayers for the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Musella Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Bass Road in Macon.

Dickey was born in Macon in 1928 and attended Mercer University before marrying Jane Rembert Mobley, his wife of 74 years, and moving to Musella to join his family’s farming operation.

“He was very proud of continuing Dickey Farms’ tradition of growing the sweetest peaches in the south for 125 years,” his obituary stated.

Dickey, a longtime member of the Georgia Peach Council and the National Peach Council, was also a former Crawford County Commissioner and a member of numerous clubs and organizations.

“My Dad enjoyed meeting every single person that came to the packinghouse, especially the children who visited,” the Dickey Farms Facebook post read. “We are very thankful for a life well-lived and 94 peach seasons.”

