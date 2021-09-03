Road Closures for Labor Day Road Races on Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s office released information pertaining the Labor Day Road Races, scheduled to begin around 7 a.m. Monday September 6, 2021, on Vineville Avenue.

According to the release, at 7 a.m. all traffic headed into town on Vineville Avenue will be blocked. The 5K road race is set to start at 7:30 a.m., and the traffic going out of town on Vineville Avenue will be diverted at Hines Terrace to facilitate the 5K road race.

The 10K is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Run Fit Sports located on Forsyth road. The release says that the outside lane of Forsyth Road, Vineville Avenue, to Forsyth street and at the DT Walton SR. Way intersection will be affected during the race.

The roads will be blocked until all racers have cleared the area, the release says that everything should be open by 11 a.m.

The release lists that there will be traffic control at the intersections listed here:

Order of Traffic