Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 6-9

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 6 and Friday, September 9, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 6 and Friday, September 9, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Buffington

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Bibb County:

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Ingleside Village Pizza

2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Rodeway Inn (Food Service)

2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Sage Dining Services @ First Presbyterian Day School

5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Dodge County:

Wanda’s Diner

822 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Houston County:

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Wartown Growlers

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile & Middle Georgia Commissary

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Smoke Time at Fishin Chickin

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Castaways at Hidden Harbor

501 LEISURE LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Sonic Drive-In

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop

524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Big Bird Shack

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Stevi B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Jasper County:

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Jasper County Wing Shack

683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Lamar County:

McDonald’s

200 FORSYTH ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Laurens County:

Ashley Palisades – Mobile & Base

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile & Base

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)

104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Monroe County:

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Peach County:

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Putnam County:

The FolksArt on South Jefferson (Food Service)

119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Upson County:

McDonald’s

1099 HIGHWAY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Washington County:

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022

The Pizza Palace 2.0

143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022

Washington County:

Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022

Wilkinson County:

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.