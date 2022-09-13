Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 6-9
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 6 and Friday, September 9, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 6 and Friday, September 9, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Buffington
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Bibb County:
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Ingleside Village Pizza
2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Rodeway Inn (Food Service)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Sage Dining Services @ First Presbyterian Day School
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Dodge County:
Wanda’s Diner
822 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Houston County:
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Wartown Growlers
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile & Middle Georgia Commissary
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Smoke Time at Fishin Chickin
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Castaways at Hidden Harbor
501 LEISURE LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Sonic Drive-In
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Big Bird Shack
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Jasper County:
Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Lamar County:
McDonald’s
200 FORSYTH ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Laurens County:
Ashley Palisades – Mobile & Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile & Base
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)
104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Monroe County:
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022
Peach County:
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Putnam County:
The FolksArt on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Upson County:
McDonald’s
1099 HIGHWAY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
The Pizza Palace 2.0
143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2022
Washington County:
Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2022
Wilkinson County:
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2022