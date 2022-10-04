Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 26-30

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 26 and Friday, September 30, 2022.

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 26 and Friday, September 30, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Great Wall

1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Taco Bell

2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Applebee’s

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Bibb County:

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)

5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

James H Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

KFC Wingworks

4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Bonefish Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 506 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Philosophie

616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Full House Tavern

3709 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Ocmulgee Brewpub

484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Macon Beer Company

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

478 Wings

5540 THOMASTON RD STE G MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)

473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)

225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)

67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Houston County:

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Clover Wine Merchant

907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Signature Flavor Cafe – Base & Mobile

2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Calvillo Mexican Grill

1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Aqua Lounge

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Chick-fil-A

1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Subway- Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Perry High School (Food Service)

1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

BurgerIM – Base & Mobile

520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

BBQ Monsters To Go Concession Trailer

736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Arby’s

709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Jasper County:

Jasper County Middle School (Food Service)

1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Subway

1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Little Caesars

9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Jones County:

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Johnson County:

Washington County Head Start – Johnson County Center (Food Service)

80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Johnson County Middle & High School (Food Service)

150 TROJAN WAY WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Laurens County:

McDonald’s

1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Zaxby’s

100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Red Lobster

2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

The Snack Boxx

511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Huddle House

721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

La Michoacana Taqueria #2

1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 5 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

McDonald’s

2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

JT’s BBQ Shack

728 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Monroe County:

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Stixx Lounge

14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Pulaski County:

Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill

91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022



Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Pulaski County Elementary School (Food Service)

280 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)

24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Pulaski County Head Start (Food Service)

142 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Putnam County:

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Popeyes

100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Putnam County High School (Food Service)

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Eatonton Health and Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

McDonald’s

105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Righteous Ribs

282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Harbor at Harmony Crossing (Food Service)

923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Lake Oconee Bistro

1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022

Treutlen County:

Tasty’s – Mobile & Base

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Twiggs County:

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022

Washington County:

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Quik Mart Deli

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Hardee’s

195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022

