Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 26-30
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 26 and Friday, September 30, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 26 and Friday, September 30, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Bibb County:
Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
James H Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
KFC Wingworks
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Bonefish Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 506 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Philosophie
616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Full House Tavern
3709 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Ocmulgee Brewpub
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Macon Beer Company
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
478 Wings
5540 THOMASTON RD STE G MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)
67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Houston County:
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Clover Wine Merchant
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Signature Flavor Cafe – Base & Mobile
2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Chick-fil-A
1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Subway- Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Perry High School (Food Service)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
BurgerIM – Base & Mobile
520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
BBQ Monsters To Go Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Arby’s
709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Jasper County:
Jasper County Middle School (Food Service)
1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Little Caesars
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Jones County:
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Johnson County:
Washington County Head Start – Johnson County Center (Food Service)
80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Johnson County Middle & High School (Food Service)
150 TROJAN WAY WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Laurens County:
Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Zaxby’s
100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Red Lobster
2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
The Snack Boxx
511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Huddle House
721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
La Michoacana Taqueria #2
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 5 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
McDonald’s
2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
JT’s BBQ Shack
728 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Monroe County:
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Stixx Lounge
14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Pulaski County:
Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill
91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Pulaski County Elementary School (Food Service)
280 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)
24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Pulaski County Head Start (Food Service)
142 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Putnam County:
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Popeyes
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Eatonton Health and Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Righteous Ribs
282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Harbor at Harmony Crossing (Food Service)
923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Lake Oconee Bistro
1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2022
Treutlen County:
Tasty’s – Mobile & Base
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Twiggs County:
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2022
Washington County:
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Quik Mart Deli
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2022
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2022
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2022