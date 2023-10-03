Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 25-29
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 25 and Friday, September 29, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 25 and Friday, September 29, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Dungeons and Daiquiris
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Georgia War Veterans Home (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
JK Enterprise Group LLC (Food Service)
201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Greene Street Pool Tavern
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
GCSU – Campus Crossroad / The Max
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Little Caesars
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Bibb County:
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice – Macon Youth Development (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Big Will’s Smokehouse
3747 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Hot Rod’s BBQ
MACON FOOD MART 2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Chili’s Bar and Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Shurling Seafood (Food Service)
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Crawford County:
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Houston County:
Middle Flint Behavior Health Center (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Tasting At The Burrough
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Tasting At The Burrough – Mobile
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
J & A Food on the Go – Base
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
J & A Food on the Go – Mobile
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Baymont Inn (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Shutup & Eat – Base
302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Shutup & Eat – Mobile
302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Christian Fellowship Academy- The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Root 76 Cuisine – Base
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Matt Arthur Elementary (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Base
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Dunkin Donuts
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Another Broken Egg Cafe
810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
For More Information Call: (478) 218-2020
Jones County:
Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Laurens County:
Dublin Square
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
American Deli #1
1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Friendly Gus #25 (Food Service)
3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Pickle Barrel Cafe
2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Monroe County:
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Peach County:
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
Taylor County:
Georgia Recovery Campus (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Telfair County:
Telfair County High School (Food Service)
458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Waylon’s
77 W OAK ST PO BOX 564 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
Chicken Box
11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Treutlen County:
Tasty’s – Base
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Tasty’s – Mobile
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023
Washington County:
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023
Wheeler County:
CCA Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023