Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 25-29

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 25 and Friday, September 29, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 25 and Friday, September 29, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Dungeons and Daiquiris
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Georgia War Veterans Home (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

JK Enterprise Group LLC (Food Service)
201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Greene Street Pool Tavern
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

GCSU – Campus Crossroad / The Max
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Little Caesars
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice – Macon Youth Development (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Big Will’s Smokehouse
3747 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Hot Rod’s BBQ
MACON FOOD MART 2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Chili’s Bar and Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Shurling Seafood (Food Service)
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

 

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Middle Flint Behavior Health Center (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Tasting At The Burrough
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Tasting At The Burrough – Mobile
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Base
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Mobile
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Baymont Inn (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Shutup & Eat – Base
302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Shutup & Eat – Mobile
302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Christian Fellowship Academy- The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Base
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Matt Arthur Elementary (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Base
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Dunkin Donuts
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Another Broken Egg Cafe
810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023
For More Information Call: (478) 218-2020

 

 

Jones County:

Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Dublin Square
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

American Deli #1
1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Friendly Gus #25 (Food Service)
3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Pickle Barrel Cafe
2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Georgia Recovery Campus (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

 

 

Telfair County:

Telfair County High School (Food Service)
458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Waylon’s
77 W OAK ST PO BOX 564 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Chicken Box
11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

 

 

Treutlen County:

Tasty’s – Base
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Tasty’s – Mobile
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

 

 

Washington County:

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

 

 

Wheeler County:

CCA Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

