Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 25-29

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 25 and Friday, September 29, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Dungeons and Daiquiris

125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Georgia War Veterans Home (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Arby’s

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

JK Enterprise Group LLC (Food Service)

201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Greene Street Pool Tavern

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

GCSU – Campus Crossroad / The Max

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Little Caesars

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Bibb County:

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice – Macon Youth Development (Food Service)

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Sake Hibachi and Sushi

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Big Will’s Smokehouse

3747 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Hot Rod’s BBQ

MACON FOOD MART 2023 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Chili’s Bar and Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Cook Out

5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Shurling Seafood (Food Service)

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Johnny’s New York Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Texas Cattle Company

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Ice Bar & Grill

3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue

3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Outback Steakhouse

3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

M & H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Crawford County:

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)

1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Houston County:

Middle Flint Behavior Health Center (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Houston County High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Tasting At The Burrough

315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Tasting At The Burrough – Mobile

315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Base

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Mobile

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Baymont Inn (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Shutup & Eat – Base

302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Shutup & Eat – Mobile

302 SPARTA ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Christian Fellowship Academy- The Winning Academy (Food Service)

621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Huey Magoos

700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Mini Dixie Donuts

1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Base

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Matt Arthur Elementary (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Base

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Ga – Mobile

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Dunkin Donuts

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Another Broken Egg Cafe

810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

For More Information Call: (478) 218-2020

Jones County:

Pizza Hut

204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Chevy’s Pizza

115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Taco Bell

221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Laurens County:

Dublin Square

504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)

1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

American Deli #1

1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Your Pie

116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Friendly Gus #25 (Food Service)

3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Pickle Barrel Cafe

2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

El Tejado

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Beyond Expectations

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Peach County:

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2023

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

Taylor County:

Georgia Recovery Campus (Food Service)

211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Telfair County:

Telfair County High School (Food Service)

458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Waylon’s

77 W OAK ST PO BOX 564 MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

Chicken Box

11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Treutlen County:

Tasty’s – Base

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Tasty’s – Mobile

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2023

Washington County:

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2023

Wheeler County:

CCA Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2023

