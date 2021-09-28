Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 20 and Friday, September 24, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally (Food Service)
HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Bibb County:

1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Heaven Restaurant
3555 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 106-2 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

 

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Carrabba’s
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Surchero’s Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Idle Hour Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Dunkin’
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Homestead Bakery and Coffee
3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

 

Dooly County:

Fruits of Vienna B&B (Food Service)
509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Subway
1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

 

Hancock County:

Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

 

Houston County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

My Sister’s Kitchen
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Popeye’s
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Cluck N Waffles
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria
2922 WATSON BLVD UNIT 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Mad Mike’s Smokehouse
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

 

Jones County:

Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Starbucks – Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

 

Lamar County:

Jack’s Family Restaurants
513 ROSE AVE BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Lamar County Senior Center (Food Service)
106 VETERANS WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Laurens County:

Pullen Hot Grub – Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Pullen Hot Grub – Mobile
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Krystal
1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Monroe County:

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Rutland Student Center – GDC Tift Campus (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Ooh La La (Food Service)
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Her Majesty (Food Service)
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Peach County:

*Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2021

Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)
103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

Putnam County:

Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

 

Washington County:

The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

Saucy Seafood and More
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021

The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021

 

