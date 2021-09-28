Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 20-24
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 20 and Friday, September 24, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally (Food Service)
HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Bibb County:
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Heaven Restaurant
3555 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 106-2 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Carrabba’s
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Surchero’s Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Idle Hour Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Dunkin’
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Homestead Bakery and Coffee
3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Dooly County:
Fruits of Vienna B&B (Food Service)
509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Subway
1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Hancock County:
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Houston County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
My Sister’s Kitchen
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Popeye’s
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Cluck N Waffles
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria
2922 WATSON BLVD UNIT 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Mad Mike’s Smokehouse
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Jones County:
Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Starbucks – Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Lamar County:
Jack’s Family Restaurants
513 ROSE AVE BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Lamar County Senior Center (Food Service)
106 VETERANS WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Laurens County:
Pullen Hot Grub – Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Pullen Hot Grub – Mobile
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Krystal
1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Monroe County:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Rutland Student Center – GDC Tift Campus (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Ooh La La (Food Service)
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Her Majesty (Food Service)
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Peach County:
*Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2021
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)
103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2021
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021
Putnam County:
Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2021
Twiggs County:
Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Washington County:
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
Saucy Seafood and More
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2021
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2021
The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2021