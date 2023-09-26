Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 18-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 18 and Friday, September 22, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Baldwin County High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Bibb County:

Burger King

1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)

494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Qwic Delight Food Truck – Base

722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Qwic Delight Food Truck

722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Quality Inn (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

KFC

844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Dairy Queen

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Guitarras Mexican Grill

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Chico and Chang

3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Papouli’s Grecian Food

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Wingate Inn (Food Service)

100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)

225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Hype Wing

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Fatty’s Pizza

396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Taiwan Restaurant

3896 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Fresh Air Barbecue

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Love’s Travel Stop

1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

New S&S Cafeteria

3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

3rd & Cherry

379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Coney’s Exotic Creation – Base

816 HEATHWOOD CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Coney’s Exotic Creation – Mobile

816 HEATHWOOD CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Hooters

112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

M & H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Da Juice Spot

BIG MEECH O LADY BIRTHDAY CAR SHOW-2023 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Crawford County:

J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt

581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Holy Pie! Pizzeria

256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Houston County:

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

719 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Hot Spot Wings & Seafood

785 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)

1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

MeAkan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Touchdown Wings

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE D PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Fogata Street Tacos

810 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Kings Chapel Elementary (Food Service)

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

The Perfect Pear

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Laurens County:

Seaside Crabhouse- Mobile Unit #2

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Monroe County:

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Popeye’s

180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Peach County:

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Telfair County:

Telfair Correctional Institution (Food Service)

210 LONGBRIDGE RD HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Telfair State Staff Dining

170 LONGBRIDGE RD MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Treutlen County:

Jet Food Stores of Georgia #97 (Food Service)

4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Twiggs County:

Cafe’ Academy (Food Service)

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Washington County Head Start Sandersville

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Broken Shackle Ranch, Inc. (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Wheeler County:

Glenwood Healthcare, Inc. (Food Service)

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Lori’s Dive-In

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023

Wilkinson County:

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023

