Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 18-22
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 18 and Friday, September 22, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 18 and Friday, September 22, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Bibb County:
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Qwic Delight Food Truck – Base
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Qwic Delight Food Truck
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Dairy Queen
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Chico and Chang
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Hype Wing
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Fatty’s Pizza
396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Taiwan Restaurant
3896 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Fresh Air Barbecue
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Love’s Travel Stop
1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
New S&S Cafeteria
3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
3rd & Cherry
379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Coney’s Exotic Creation – Base
816 HEATHWOOD CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Coney’s Exotic Creation – Mobile
816 HEATHWOOD CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Hooters
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Da Juice Spot
BIG MEECH O LADY BIRTHDAY CAR SHOW-2023 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Crawford County:
J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt
581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Holy Pie! Pizzeria
256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Houston County:
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
719 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Hot Spot Wings & Seafood
785 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
MeAkan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Touchdown Wings
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Jeremiah Italian Ice
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE D PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Fogata Street Tacos
810 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Kings Chapel Elementary (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Laurens County:
Seaside Crabhouse- Mobile Unit #2
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Monroe County:
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2023
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Popeye’s
180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Peach County:
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2023
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Telfair County:
Telfair Correctional Institution (Food Service)
210 LONGBRIDGE RD HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Telfair State Staff Dining
170 LONGBRIDGE RD MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Treutlen County:
Jet Food Stores of Georgia #97 (Food Service)
4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Twiggs County:
Cafe’ Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2023
Washington County:
Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Washington County Head Start Sandersville
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Broken Shackle Ranch, Inc. (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Wheeler County:
Glenwood Healthcare, Inc. (Food Service)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Lori’s Dive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2023
Wilkinson County:
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2023