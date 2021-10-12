Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 4-8

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 4 and Friday, October 8, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Golden Crab Seafood and Grill
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Taste and See Plant Based Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Food Service Partners – Halloween
133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

 

Bibb County:

Joe D’s on Ingleside
2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Tropical Flava
2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Back Burner Restaurant
2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Society Garden (Food Service)
2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Medi’s
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

ACE (Mac Food Service)
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Nu-Way Weiners
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Parish on Cherry Street
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

LaQuinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

 

Houston County:

Cox – Steak Pit
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Griff’s – Pizza #1
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

B&S Concessions – Fiesta Grill
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Veterans High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Greek Village Express
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

 

Lamar County:

Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
946 341 HWY S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Mama’s Kitchen
789 VETERAN’S PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

 

Laurens County:

Friendly Gus Food Stores (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Dunkin
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

 

Monroe County:

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Dunkin
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

 

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

 

Putnam County:

The Overlook at Great Waters
112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

 

Taylor County:

Silver Dollar (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

 

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
2249 COLLEGE STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

 

Upson County:

Upson Lee High School (Food Service)
101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

 

Washington County:

Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

 

Wilkinson County:

Camp Christian (Food Service)
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

 

