Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 4-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 4 and Friday, October 8, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Golden Crab Seafood and Grill

1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Taste and See Plant Based Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Food Service Partners – Halloween

133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Bibb County:

Joe D’s on Ingleside

2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Tropical Flava

2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Back Burner Restaurant

2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

The Society Garden (Food Service)

2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Medi’s

1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

ACE (Mac Food Service)

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Parish on Cherry Street

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Wendy’s

6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

LaQuinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Houston County:

Cox – Steak Pit

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Griff’s – Pizza #1

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

B&S Concessions – Fiesta Grill

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Houston County High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Veterans High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Greek Village Express

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Lamar County:

Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

946 341 HWY S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Mama’s Kitchen

789 VETERAN’S PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Laurens County:

Friendly Gus Food Stores (Food Service)

650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Subway

2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Dunkin

2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Los Chiles Bar and Grill

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Monroe County:

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Dunkin

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

King’s Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021

Putnam County:

The Overlook at Great Waters

112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Great Waters Snack Bar

112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Ms. Stella’s

103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Taylor County:

Silver Dollar (Concession Stand)

42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

2249 COLLEGE STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021

Upson County:

Upson Lee High School (Food Service)

101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

Washington County:

Chester Dean’s

107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021

Wilkinson County:

Camp Christian (Food Service)

3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021

