Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 4-8
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 4 and Friday, October 8, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 4 and Friday, October 8, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Golden Crab Seafood and Grill
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Taste and See Plant Based Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Food Service Partners – Halloween
133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Bibb County:
Joe D’s on Ingleside
2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Tropical Flava
2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
The Back Burner Restaurant
2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
The Society Garden (Food Service)
2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Medi’s
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
ACE (Mac Food Service)
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Parish on Cherry Street
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
LaQuinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Houston County:
Cox – Steak Pit
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Griff’s – Pizza #1
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
B&S Concessions – Fiesta Grill
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Veterans High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Greek Village Express
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Lamar County:
Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
946 341 HWY S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Mama’s Kitchen
789 VETERAN’S PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Laurens County:
Friendly Gus Food Stores (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Dunkin
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Monroe County:
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Dunkin
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Peach County:
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2021
Putnam County:
The Overlook at Great Waters
112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2021
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Taylor County:
Silver Dollar (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
2249 COLLEGE STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2021
Upson County:
Upson Lee High School (Food Service)
101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021
Washington County:
Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2021
Wilkinson County:
Camp Christian (Food Service)
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2021