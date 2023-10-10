Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 2-6

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 6, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

GCSU – Books and Brew

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

GCSU – Einstein Bros. Bagels

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

To The Max Mexican

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Bibb County:

AP’s Hidden Hideaway (Food Service)

4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Waffle House

3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Pho Cali

3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

McDonald’s

550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

City Wings Steak and Lemonade

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Plantation Suites (Food Service)

6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Hong Kong Restaurant

5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Chen’s Wok

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Blossom Nutrition (Food Service)

4357 FORSYTH RD UNIT 265 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Checkers

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)

473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

J & J Fish & Chicken

66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Guitarras Mexican Grill – Base

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

M & H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Guitarras Mexican – Food Truck

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

20’s Pub

3076 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Northside Cheers

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Bleckley County:

Big Papa’s Grilling – Base

111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Big Papa’s Grilling- Mobile

111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Crawford County:

Big Chic Roberta

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Houston County:

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Panda Express #2335

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Phatboy’z SmokeHouse – Mobile

1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Mobile

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base

310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Mobile

359 FAYE CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

T.J. & Son Food

210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)

1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Phatboyz Smokehouse – Base

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Chaney’s Family Catering

100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Wartown Taphouse

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Johnson County:

Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Jones County:

Jones County Jail (Food Service)

123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Treasures by the Track

105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Laurens County:

MNM Sweet Ice

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

MNM Sweet Ice – Mobile Unit #1

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Mobile

912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Base

912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Base

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Superb Grill – Base

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Superb Grill – Mobile Unit

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Monroe County:

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Southern Cafe & Deli

443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Peach County:

Neon Cowboy Lounge, Inc./Strippers (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County K-12 School (Food Service)

70 RED DEVIL DRIVE HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Domino’s Pizza

50 SURREY PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Telfair County:

Telfair County Jail (Food Service)

26 PICKERTON ST MILAN, GA 31060

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

McDonald’s

3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Treutlen County:

Pizza Hut

1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Washington County:

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Wilkinson County:

PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)

210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Ivey General Store (Food Service)

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

