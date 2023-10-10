Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 2-6

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 6, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

GCSU – Books and Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

GCSU –  Einstein Bros. Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

To The Max Mexican
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

AP’s Hidden Hideaway (Food Service)
4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Sakura Japanese Restaurant
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Blossom Nutrition (Food Service)
4357 FORSYTH RD UNIT 265 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Checkers
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

J & J Fish & Chicken
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Guitarras Mexican Grill – Base
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Guitarras Mexican – Food Truck
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

20’s Pub
3076 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Bleckley County:

Big Papa’s Grilling – Base
111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Big Papa’s Grilling- Mobile
111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

 

 

Crawford County:

Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Panda Express #2335
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Phatboy’z SmokeHouse – Mobile
1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base
310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Mobile
359 FAYE CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)
1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Phatboyz Smokehouse – Base
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Chaney’s Family Catering
100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Wartown Taphouse
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Johnson County:

Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Jones County:

Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

MNM Sweet Ice
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

MNM Sweet Ice – Mobile Unit #1
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Mobile
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Base
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Superb Grill – Base
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

Superb Grill – Mobile Unit
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Southern Cafe & Deli
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Neon Cowboy Lounge, Inc./Strippers (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County K-12 School (Food Service)
70 RED DEVIL DRIVE HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

Domino’s Pizza
50 SURREY PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

 

 

Telfair County:

Telfair County Jail (Food Service)
26 PICKERTON ST MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

McDonald’s
3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

 

 

Treutlen County:

Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Washington County:

The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

 

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

 

 

Wilkinson County:

PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

