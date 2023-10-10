Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 2-6
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 6, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
GCSU – Books and Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
GCSU – Einstein Bros. Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
To The Max Mexican
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Bibb County:
AP’s Hidden Hideaway (Food Service)
4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Sakura Japanese Restaurant
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Blossom Nutrition (Food Service)
4357 FORSYTH RD UNIT 265 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Checkers
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
J & J Fish & Chicken
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Guitarras Mexican Grill – Base
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Guitarras Mexican – Food Truck
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
20’s Pub
3076 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Bleckley County:
Big Papa’s Grilling – Base
111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Big Papa’s Grilling- Mobile
111 BEECH STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Crawford County:
Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Houston County:
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Panda Express #2335
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Phatboy’z SmokeHouse – Mobile
1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’ – Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base
310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Mobile
359 FAYE CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)
1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Phatboyz Smokehouse – Base
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Chaney’s Family Catering
100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Wartown Taphouse
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Johnson County:
Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Jones County:
Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Laurens County:
MNM Sweet Ice
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
MNM Sweet Ice – Mobile Unit #1
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Mobile
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Smitty’s Smokehouse LLC – Base
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Superb Grill – Base
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Superb Grill – Mobile Unit
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Monroe County:
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Southern Cafe & Deli
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Peach County:
Neon Cowboy Lounge, Inc./Strippers (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Pulaski County:
Pulaski County K-12 School (Food Service)
70 RED DEVIL DRIVE HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Domino’s Pizza
50 SURREY PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Telfair County:
Telfair County Jail (Food Service)
26 PICKERTON ST MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
McDonald’s
3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
Treutlen County:
Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Washington County:
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
Wilkinson County:
PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023