Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 29-December 3
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 29 and Friday, December 3, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chick-Fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Subway – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Legends Seafood & Grill
3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Bibb County:
Medical Center of Central Georgia (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Carmella Joe’s – Medical Center of Central Georgia
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
The Corner Cafe – Medical Center of Central Georgia
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Rosie’s Market – Medical Center of Central Georgia
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
El Paraiso Bar & Grill
2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Alexander II School Nutrition
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Best Western Riverside Inn (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Rodeway Inn (Food Service)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
20’s Pub
3076 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Houston County:
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-201
Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Jones County:
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Laurens County:
Page House Bed and Breakfast
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Emerald Isle Nutrition (Food Service)
126 W MADISON ST STE D DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)
112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile & Base
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021
Monroe County:
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Putnam County:
Putnam General Hospital (Food Service)
101 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Taylor County:
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Upson County:
Top Wings & More – Mobile
2757 OLD ATLANTA RD STE H GRIFFIN, GA 30223
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021
Washington County:
Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
China Buffet
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Midde/High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021
Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021