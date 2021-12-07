Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 29-December 3

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 29 and Friday, December 3, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Chick-Fil-A – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Subway – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Bibb County:

Medical Center of Central Georgia (Food Service)

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Carmella Joe’s – Medical Center of Central Georgia

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

The Corner Cafe – Medical Center of Central Georgia

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Rosie’s Market – Medical Center of Central Georgia

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Ribbons Cafe

800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)

382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

El Paraiso Bar & Grill

2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Alexander II School Nutrition

1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)

2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Best Western Riverside Inn (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Rodeway Inn (Food Service)

2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

20’s Pub

3076 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

S O A R (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Houston County:

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-201

Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s

102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Laurens County:

Page House Bed and Breakfast

711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Superb Grill

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Emerald Isle Nutrition (Food Service)

126 W MADISON ST STE D DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)

112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile & Base

300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2021

Monroe County:

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Putnam County:

Putnam General Hospital (Food Service)

101 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s

247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Main Street Pizza & Wings

8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Upson County:

Top Wings & More – Mobile

2757 OLD ATLANTA RD STE H GRIFFIN, GA 30223

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2021

Washington County:

Coleman’s Corner

340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

China Buffet

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2021

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2021

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Midde/High School (Food Service)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2021

