Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 8-12
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 8 and Friday, May 12, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Annie Lou’s Seafood and More
212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Bibb County:
Red Lobster
2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Fountain of Juice
4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
The Back Burner Restaurant
2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD SUITE 107 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)
1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Cox Cafe
694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Salvation Army of Central GA (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)
4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Checker’s
3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro
3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
The Bears Den
1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
B.L. Smoker’s BBQ
2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Little India
402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
VIBEZ
401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Cow Pies Pizza Co.
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Best Western Riverside Inn (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Putters on Barrington (Food Service)
104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Bleckley County:
Cochran Motor Speedway
241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Hancock County:
Elmo’s Bar and Grill
3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Houston County:
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 420 & 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’ – Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base of Operation
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Chaneys Family Catering
100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Roco’s
715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Tres Martinez
114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Dunkin Donuts
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
44th & Madison
115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)
1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base of Operation
203 GENERA COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Mobile
359 FAYE CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Laurens County:
Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base
1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Mobile
1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Dub’s Wings and Grill
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Teen Challenge – Dublin (Food Service)
3729 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 200 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Monroe County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
Clarion Pointe (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Mary Persons High (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Peach County:
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Pulaski County:
The Columns of Georgia (Food Service)
155 S DOOLEY ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Washington County:
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
T.J.Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
Wilkinson County:
Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023