Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 8-12

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 8 and Friday, May 12, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 8 and Friday, May 12, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Annie Lou’s Seafood and More

212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Bibb County:

Red Lobster

2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)

2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Fountain of Juice

4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

The Back Burner Restaurant

2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD SUITE 107 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)

1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Cox Cafe

694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Salvation Army of Central GA (Food Service)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Marie’s Lounge

4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)

4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Checker’s

3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

The Bears Den

1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

B.L. Smoker’s BBQ

2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery

450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Little India

402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Domino’s Pizza

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Cod Tail

1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

VIBEZ

401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Co.

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)

200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Best Western Riverside Inn (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)

1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Putters on Barrington (Food Service)

104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Bleckley County:

Cochran Motor Speedway

241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Hancock County:

Elmo’s Bar and Grill

3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Houston County:

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 420 & 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

All About Health (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Mobile

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base of Operation

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Chaneys Family Catering

100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Roco’s

715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Tres Martinez

114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Dunkin Donuts

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

44th & Madison

115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)

1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base of Operation

203 GENERA COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Mobile

359 FAYE CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Laurens County:

Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base

1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Mobile

1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Dub’s Wings and Grill

902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Teen Challenge – Dublin (Food Service)

3729 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 200 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Surcheros Fresh Grill

1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Monroe County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

Clarion Pointe (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Mary Persons High (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Peach County:

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Pulaski County:

The Columns of Georgia (Food Service)

155 S DOOLEY ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

Washington County:

Brentwood School (Food Service)

725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

T.J.Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

Wilkinson County:

Subway

107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)

108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

