Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 20-24
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Bibb County:
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Philosophie
616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Fatty’s Pizza
396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Kelvin’s BBQ – Food Truck Frenzy 2023
FOOD TRUCK FRENZY 2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Chick-In-Box
5540 THOMASTON UNIT G MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Checker’s
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Guitarras On The Way
157 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Chili’s Bar and Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ
2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Bearfoot Tavern
468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
The Brick House Pub & Sub
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Sophia’s on Second
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro
3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
M & H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Bleckley County:
Captain D’s
179 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Abby’s
126 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Houston County:
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
O Taste And See (Mobile)
626 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
O Taste And See – Base of Operation
626 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88 (improved from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Sno Biz
3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Perdue Primary (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Orleans on Carroll
807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 73 (improved score on follow-up four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Jones County:
Gray-8-Skate Family Entertainment Center (Food Service)
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Mattie Wells Elementary (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Laurens County:
Holy Smokes Barbecue
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B9 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Miller’s Soul Food
115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)
606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Society Kaffee
211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Boddie Bros. BBQ – Mobile
101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Boddie Bros. BBQ – Base
101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Shuga Nickels -Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Shuga Nickels – Mobile Unit
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)
104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Southwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)
1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
La Chicana Taqueria – Mobile
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
La Chicana Taqueria – Base
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Monroe County:
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Dunkin Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Peach County:
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Taco Bell
319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Washington County:
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023
Saucy’s Seafood & More
100 E S. CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson Co Middle /High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023
Wilkinson Co. Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023