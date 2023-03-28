Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Bibb County:

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Philosophie

616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Fatty’s Pizza

396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Kelvin’s BBQ – Food Truck Frenzy 2023

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY 2023 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Chick-In-Box

5540 THOMASTON UNIT G MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Checker’s

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Guitarras Mexican Grill

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Guitarras On The Way

157 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Johnny’s New York Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Chili’s Bar and Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Texas Cattle Company

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Pho Cali

3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ

2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Bearfoot Tavern

468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Northside Cheers

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

The Brick House Pub & Sub

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Sophia’s on Second

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Wingate Inn (Food Service)

100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Arby’s

4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Cook Out

5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

M & H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)

225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Bleckley County:

Captain D’s

179 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Abby’s

126 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Houston County:

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

O Taste And See (Mobile)

626 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

O Taste And See – Base of Operation

626 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88 (improved from four days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Sno Biz

3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Perdue Primary (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Orleans on Carroll

807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 73 (improved score on follow-up four days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Jones County:

Gray-8-Skate Family Entertainment Center (Food Service)

4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Mattie Wells Elementary (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Laurens County:

Holy Smokes Barbecue

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B9 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Miller’s Soul Food

115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)

606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Arby’s

2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Society Kaffee

211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Mama P’s Kitchen

1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Mobile

101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Base

101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Shuga Nickels -Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Shuga Nickels – Mobile Unit

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)

212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)

104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Southwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)

1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Waffle House

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Mobile

156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Base

156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Dunkin Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2023

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2023

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Peach County:

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Taco Bell

319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)

375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Washington County:

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2023

Saucy’s Seafood & More

100 E S. CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson Co Middle /High School (Food Service)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

Wilkinson Co. Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2023

