Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 5-9

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 5 and Friday, June 9, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

ITU @Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Morning Grind

451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

China Wing

1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Ricky’s Snak Shak- Thunder Rally

2949 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Barberito’s

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Bibb County:

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Poperazzi Fish and More – Base

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Poperazzi Fish and More

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Cold Stone Creamery

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 254 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Houston County:

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

My Bar and Club (Food Service)

2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Free Game Sports Bar & Grill (Food Service)

207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

VFW Post 6605 Lounge

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Zaap Thai Street Food

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Jones County:

Waffle House

296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

County Line Auction (Food Service)

2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)

126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Laurens County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Dublin Country Club (Food Service)

689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

The Potato Place

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Theatre Dublin (Food Service)

314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

LuLu’s Cafe

946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Delightful Heightful – Mobile Base

912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Maryland’s

801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Monroe County:

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal

484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023.

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Wendy’s

309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Pulaski County:

Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill

91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Pulaski County Head Start (Food Service)

142 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Taylor County:

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Main Street Pizza & Wings

8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Ms. Julia’s

247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Treutlen County:

Boneyard BBQ

4100 W RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Christian Family Center (Food Service)

21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Pizza Hut

1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Wilkinson County:

Ivey General Store (Food Service)

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Council Services (Food Service)

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

