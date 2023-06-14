Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 5-9

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 5 and Friday, June 9, 2023.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 5 and Friday, June 9, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

ITU @Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Morning Grind
451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Ricky’s Snak Shak- Thunder Rally
2949 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Barberito’s
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Poperazzi Fish and More – Base
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Cold Stone Creamery
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 254 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

My Bar and Club (Food Service)
2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Free Game Sports Bar & Grill (Food Service)
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Zaap Thai Street Food
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

 

Jones County:

Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

County Line Auction (Food Service)
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Longhorn Steakhouse
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Dublin Country Club (Food Service)
689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

The Potato Place
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Theatre Dublin (Food Service)
314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

LuLu’s Cafe
946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Delightful Heightful – Mobile Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Maryland’s
801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023.

Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

Pulaski County:

Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill
91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023

Pulaski County Head Start (Food Service)
142 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023

Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

 

Treutlen County:

Boneyard BBQ
4100 W RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023

Christian Family Center (Food Service)
21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023

 

 

Wilkinson County:

Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Health, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts