Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 5-9
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 5 and Friday, June 9, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
ITU @Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Morning Grind
451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Ricky’s Snak Shak- Thunder Rally
2949 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Barberito’s
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Bibb County:
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Poperazzi Fish and More – Base
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Cold Stone Creamery
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 254 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Houston County:
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
My Bar and Club (Food Service)
2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Free Game Sports Bar & Grill (Food Service)
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Zaap Thai Street Food
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Jones County:
Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
County Line Auction (Food Service)
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Laurens County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Dublin Country Club (Food Service)
689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
The Potato Place
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Theatre Dublin (Food Service)
314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
LuLu’s Cafe
946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Delightful Heightful – Mobile Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Maryland’s
801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Monroe County:
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Peach County:
Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023.
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Pulaski County:
Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill
91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2023
Pulaski County Head Start (Food Service)
142 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Taylor County:
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2023
Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Treutlen County:
Boneyard BBQ
4100 W RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2023
Christian Family Center (Food Service)
21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2023
Wilkinson County:
Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023
Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2023