Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 28-July 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 28 and Friday, July 2, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Arby’s

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Bibb County:

Checker’s

3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Ma Duke Southern Cooking

1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Fresh Air Barbeque

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Chen’s Wok

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Burger King

3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

China Inn Restaurant

3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Natalia’s

201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Domino’s Pizza

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Macon Rehabilitation and Health Center (Food Service)

505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)

3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Bleckley County:

Cochran Motor Speedway (Food Service)

241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

New Super Hong Kong

169 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Crawford County:

Camp Grace (Food Service)

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Houston County:

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Papa John’s

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Sno Biz

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Moe’z Tropical Cuisine

800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Del Taco

2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Sno Biz- Mobile

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Cristina Cafe and Kitchen

114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Sip N Scoop Beverage Co.

252 E FLOURNOY RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Five Star Perdue (Food Service)

250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Five Star Perdue – 1 (Food Service)

240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)

240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Jasper County:

Mad Mike’s Smokehouse

422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Jones County:

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant

106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

China Garden Z

300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Laurens County:

Sassy Lemonade

156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Monroe County:

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)

484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021

Peach County:

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Peking Gourmet

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Score: 06-29-2021

Pulaski County:

Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill

91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)

222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Pulaski County Senior Center (Food Service)

191 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021

Pulaski State Prison (Food Service)

373 UPPER RIVER RD. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center (Food Service)

34 BADGE BLVD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Pulaski State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)

373 UPPER RIVER RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Telfair County:

McRae Correctional Facility (Food Service)

112 JIM HAMMOCK DR MCRAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021

Upson County:

Lake Harbin Gourmet Catering

1220 HWY 19 S. THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

Washington County:

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021

Wilkinson County:

Ivey General Store (Food Service)

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021

