Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 28-July 2
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 28 and Friday, July 2, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Bibb County:
Checker’s
3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Ma Duke Southern Cooking
1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Fresh Air Barbeque
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Natalia’s
201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Macon Rehabilitation and Health Center (Food Service)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)
3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Bleckley County:
Cochran Motor Speedway (Food Service)
241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
New Super Hong Kong
169 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Crawford County:
Camp Grace (Food Service)
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Houston County:
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Papa John’s
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Sno Biz
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Moe’z Tropical Cuisine
800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Del Taco
2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Sno Biz- Mobile
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Cristina Cafe and Kitchen
114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Sip N Scoop Beverage Co.
252 E FLOURNOY RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Five Star Perdue (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Five Star Perdue – 1 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Jasper County:
Mad Mike’s Smokehouse
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Jones County:
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant
106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Laurens County:
Sassy Lemonade
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Monroe County:
Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2021
Peach County:
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Peking Gourmet
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Score: 06-29-2021
Pulaski County:
Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill
91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)
222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Pulaski County Senior Center (Food Service)
191 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2021
Pulaski State Prison (Food Service)
373 UPPER RIVER RD. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center (Food Service)
34 BADGE BLVD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Pulaski State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)
373 UPPER RIVER RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Telfair County:
McRae Correctional Facility (Food Service)
112 JIM HAMMOCK DR MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2021
Upson County:
Lake Harbin Gourmet Catering
1220 HWY 19 S. THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
Washington County:
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2021
Wilkinson County:
Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2021